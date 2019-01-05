Narendra Modi in Jharkhand Live: PM to inaugurate 6 irrigation projects in Palamu, Garhwa, Chatra today

The projects include Rs 2,391.36 crore Mandal dam that will provide irrigation to 19,604 hectare in Palamau and Garhwa districts, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday inaugurate six irrigation projects in Jharkhand’s Palamu, Garhwa and Chatra districts. The projects include Rs 2,391.36 crore Mandal dam that will provide irrigation to 19,604 hectare in Palamau and Garhwa districts, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said Friday. The prime minister will also lay foundation stone for the Sone canal pipeline irrigation project worth Rs 1,169.28 crore, benefiting Garhwa district. The ambitious Mandal dam, work on which began in 1972, but has been stalled since 1993, will be built on North Koel river under Barwadih block in Latehar district.

Modi will also lay the foundation stones for four other projects: renovation and lining work of Bater Vier Irrigation Project, renovation of Bain Banki Reservoir Project, renovation and lining work of Anjanva Reservoir Project and renovation and lining work for Brahmani irrigation project (in Chakradharpur block of West Singhbhum district).

