Narada sting operation: Bengal IPS SMH Mirza held in first arrest by CBI in 2016 case

Senior IPS officer SMH Mirza was Burdwan SP when the Narada sting operation was carried out.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested senior IPS officer SMH Mirza in connection with Narada sting case, news agency ANI reported. The senior police officer of West Bengal cadre has become the first to be arrested in the 2016 Narada sting case.

The sting operation conducted by Narada News portal had shown Mirza and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders in Bengal allegedly taking cash from a purported businessman on behalf of politicians for favours. He was the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Burdwan district in West Bengal when the sting operation was conducted by Mathew Samuels of the news portal in 2014. Samuels posed as a businessman during the sting operation and was seen in the tapes offering money to many Trinamool Congress leaders. The video clips of over 52 hours duration, which surfaced before the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, showed 13 people taking a total of Rs 60.5 lakh.

The BJP has often trained guns at Mamata Banerjee’s TMC with “Narada and Sarada” jibes while campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year in an apparent reference to the infamous Sarada chit fund scam.

