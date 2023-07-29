MP: Minor raped in Satna, bite marks found in body, two men linked to temple trust arrested

In a horrific incident coming from Madhya Pradesh, reminiscent of the 2012 Delhi Nirbhaya rape case, a 12-year-old girl was raped, bitten multiple times and brutalised on Thursday allegedly by two men working for the trust managing a famous temple in Maihar town of Satna district, reported PTI. It is further alleged that the duo had inserted a hard object in her private parts.

The trust has sacked the two accused identified as Ravindra Kumar Ravi and Atul Bhadoliya, both aged 30. Police said that they allegedly lured the girl and took her to an isolated place, where they raped and assaulted her.

The accused have been arrested on Friday morning and booked under IPC sections 376 (punishment for rape), 376DB (punishment for gang rape on woman under 12 years of age), 366A (procuration of minor girl), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 34 (common intention) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Maihar sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Lokesh Dabar said.

The profusely bleeding girl was being administered first aid at Maihar, and later admitted to a hospital at the divisional headquarters Rewa for advanced medical care.

Satna Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Gupta told news agency PTI that whether a hard object was inserted inside her can only be confirmed after her medical examination report is received, which is still awaited.

“Her body bore bites and injuries which pertain to sexual assault,” he said.

The two accused were produced in a local court on Friday which sent them in 14-day judicial custody, Gupta said.

Meanwhile, a press statement issued by the Maa Sharda Devi Mandir Management Committee, Maihar, said that the duo have been sacked after a criminal case was registered against them. “Their indecent act has tarnished the image of the temple,” said the statement.

Following the incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed the police to take strict action against the accused and provide the best of possible medical treatment to the girl.

The incident was also condemned by Madhya Pradesh Congress president and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath who said the victim was subjected to an inhuman attack reminiscent of the 2012 Nirbhaya case in Delhi.

Such incidents with sisters and daughters have become a routine affair in Madhya Pradesh and it proved that CM Chouhan’s government has failed to provide them security, Nath claimed in a tweet, and demanded best medical treatment and financial assistance for the minor girl of Rs one crore.