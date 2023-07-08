scorecardresearch
MP: After Sidhi, another video emerges which shows man forced to lick feet in Gwalior, two arrested

The video comes days after another video of a man urinating on a tribal man in Sidhi district emerged, sparking a political storm in the state.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Madhya Pradesh, Gwalior
Two people have been arrested in the case.

Two people were arrested after a video emerged which showed a man licking the soles of another person’s feet after being forced to do so in a moving vehicle in the Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh. The video of the act has gone viral on social media.

The video comes days after another video of a man urinating on a tribal man in Sidhi district emerged, sparking a political storm in the state, which goes to polls later this year. The accused Pravesh Shukla, 30, has been booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) and part of his residence demolised, while Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday met Dashmat Rawat, a labourer from a tribal community, and washed his feet at the official residence of the CM in Bhopal.

An official said that both the victim and accused are residents of Dabra town in Gwalior. The purported video shows the victim being slapped several times by another man, and is also forced to say “Golu Gurjar baap hai” (Golu Gurjar is father) in a moving vehicle.

Later, after being forced, the victim is seen licking the soles of the the man.

In another purported video clip, the accused is seen hitting the victim on his face with a footwear several times.

Speaking about the incident, Dabra Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Vivek Kumar Sharma said that the video went viral on Friday and the video has been sent for forensics examination. He added that following a complaint from the victim’s family, a case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code for abduction and beating.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra also said that two persons have been arrested in connection with this incident.

Madhya Pradesh

First published on: 08-07-2023 at 16:14 IST

