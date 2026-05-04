Coimbatore Mettupalayam Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
A.Sathiyaleela IND Awaited
C.Mahendran IND Awaited
C.Nagaraj Party for the Rights of Other backward Classes Awaited
Dhamotharan,V. All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam Awaited
M.Palanichami IND Awaited
Manoharan IND Awaited
N.Saravana Kumar IND Awaited
O.K.Chinnaraj AIADMK Awaited
P.Ravichandran IND Awaited
R.Chinnaraj IND Awaited
R.Sangeetha Naadaalum Makkal Katchi Awaited
Rangasamy,P. IND Awaited
S.Abdul Rahiman Veerath Thiyagi Viswanathadoss Thozhilalarkal Katchi Awaited
S.Gopalakrishnan Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
S.Kavitha IND Awaited
Sivaraj,R. Anna Puratchi Thalaivar Amma Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Awaited
Smt.Kavitha Kalyanasundaram DMK Awaited
Sunilanand Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
T.Amirthalingam IND Awaited
T.R.Shanmugasundaram IND Awaited
V.Anandkumar IND Awaited
V.Senthil Kumar IND Awaited
Counting of votes for the Mettupalayam assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Mettupalayam Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 85.9% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Mettupalayam assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate won from Mettupalayam with a margin of 2456 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Mettupalayam assembly elections?

Mettupalayam Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Selvaraj A K Shanmugasundaram T R 2456
Party Name All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Dravida Munetra Kazhagam

Mettupalayam Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Mettupalayam Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.