Meet Bhartishee, Asaram’s lone daughter who now controls his Rs 10,000-crore empire

File pic of Asaram Bapu

Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu who is now serving a life term for raping a minor girl at his Asaram in Jodhpur in 2013, built an empire of Rs 10,000 crore in last four decades. The documents seized by police after his arrest in September 2013, show that he owns properties in foreign countries as well. Today, he has over 400 ashrams across the world and has around 2 crore followers.

However, in the absence of both Asaram and his son Narayan Sai, who is also in jail in connection with a rape case of two sisters in Surat, there is curiosity over who manages his affairs of this cash-rich empire in the absence of the father and son, who have always called the shots.

According to media reports, Bhartishree – the lone daughter of the controversial godman, has already taken over the reins of the Rs 10,000 crore empire. Bhartishree was born in 1975, two years after Asaram converted his Motera hut into an ashram on the banks of river Sabarmati in Gujarat.

The 43-year-old is fondly called Bharti Devi by her supporters and has been running Asaram Bapu’s Trust since 2013, the year he was arrested in connection with the Jodhpur rape case. The Ahmedabad-based Sant Shri Asaramji Trust is registered as a charitable body. She also manages all the ashrams of her father.

Reports said that she travels extensively across all the properties of her father and participates in daily activities. Besides, she also delivers pravachans. The controversial godman owns land at 45 places in Gujarat and 33 places across Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.



Interestingly, the whole family of the Asaram including his daughter and wife were once behind the bars for their involvement in the rape case of two Surat-based sisters. But Bhartishree and his mother Lakshi Devi were granted bail by the court later. The case is currently sub-judice.