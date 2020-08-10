Manipur Trust Vote Live Updates: BJP, Congress issue whips ahead of floor test

The BJP had formed a coalition government in Manipur in 2017 under N Biren Singh leadership.

Manipur Trust Vote Live: The Manipur Assembly is all set to vote on a trust motion on Monday which was moved by Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday. The trust vote will decide the fate of the coalition government led by the BJP. Singh had moved the trust motion on Friday in the wake of a no-confidence motion by the opposition Congress. Both the BJP and Congress have issued whips to their MLAs asking them to be present in the Assembly and vote as per their party line. The BJP has 18 MLAs and the Congress has 24 members in the 60 chairs House. The strength of the House is 53 at present after the resignation of three MLAs and disqualification of four members under the anti-defection law. The halfway mark in the House is currently 27. The ruling BJP has exuded confidence that Biren Singh will smoothly sail through the trust vote. The coalition government had plunged into a crisis in June after six MLAs withdrew their support and three BJP MLAs quit the party and joined the Congress. However, four National People’s Party (NPP) MLAs returned to the coalition later.

Read More