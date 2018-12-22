Madhya Pradesh: BJP questions Kamal Nath’s farm loan waiver scheme after farmer commits suicide in Khandwa

By: | Published: December 22, 2018 4:33 PM

Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had criticised Kamal Nath for inserting a condition in the loan waivers. In a tweet, Chouhan said that the Congress has done injustice to the farmers by announcing half-loan waivers with time barrier.

loan waivers, loan waivers in MP, Farmers suicide, Kamal Nath, Farmers suicide Madhya Pradesh, MP Farmers suicide, Congress
MP CM Kamal Nath had announced the loan waivers of Rs 2 lakh as on March 31, 2018. (PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath after a farmer committed suicide in Khandwa. BJP IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya shared a video posted on Times Now’s official twitter handle saying: “Well done, Kamalnath and Rahul Gandhi. Your irresponsible politics is leading poor farmers to commit suicide…”

According to the video report, this is the first suicidal case under the new Congress regime. The family members of the victim alleged that the farmer took his life because he was not entitled to the loan waivers announced by newly-elected CM Kamal Nath.

Watch video

 

Immediately after taking over, MP CM Kamal Nath had announced the loan waivers of Rs 2 lakh as on March 31, 2018. The report claims that the farmer had taken a loan of Rs 3 lakh after March 31. So when the farmer came to know about the condition, he became upset and committed suicide, the report said citing the family members of the victim.

Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had criticised Kamal Nath for inserting a condition in the loan waivers. In a tweet, Chouhan said that the Congress has done injustice to the farmers by announcing half-loan waivers with time barrier. “The Congress should stay away from such betrayal,” the former CM said.

Kamal Nath hit back at Chouhan saying those who mocked the issue of farm loan waiver are talking about waking up now. He further said that he fulfilled the promise and waived the loan of farmers.

Stock Market

