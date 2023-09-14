scorecardresearch
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Full list of parliamentary seats in Telangana

It is the second time when Telangana will be the part of Lok Sabha constituency and three major parties will be fighting for 17 constituencies.

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

The 18th Lok Sabha elections will be taking place next year 2024 while the Election Commision of India is likely to hold Assembly elections for five states in the month of November and December of 2023. The final dates are yet to be released by ECI for Assembly elections 2023 and Lok Sabha elections. Telangana is one of the states contesting assembly elections in 2023. Telangana, a newly developed state, has 17 seats for Lok Sabha elections.

It is the second time when Telangana will be the part of Lok Sabha constituency and three major parties will be fighting for 17 constituencies including, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) previously called Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Out of 17 seats three are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and two for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Here are the list of seats in Lok Sabha elections:

  • Khammam
  • Karimnagar
  • Nizamabad
  • Zahirabad
  • Nalgonda
  • Medak
  • Bhongir
  • Malkajgiri
  • Secunderabad
  • Hyderabad
  • Chevella
  • Mahabubnagar
  • Peddapalli (SC)
  • Nagarkurnool (SC)
  • Warangal (SC)
  • Mahabubabad (ST)
  • Adilabad (ST)

Telangana Assembly elections 2023

As a newly separated state, Telangana has 119 seats for Assembly elections out of which TRS won 87 seats and K Chandrasekhar Rao became the Chief Minister who was also a key player in bifurcation of Telangana from Andhra pradesh in 2014. In 2019 assembly elections the Congress allied party, Prajakutami (People’s Alliance), with Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Telangana Jana Samithi and CPI could secure just 22 seats and Bharatiya Janata Party won one seat.

The opposition parties have already started playing their bits for assembly elections as Congress will be campaigning in huge rallies from September 17, announced by the Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy. The party is also going to conduct ‘Bhoomi Pooja’ in Telangana that aims to fight soil issues faced by farmers and the agriculture sector.

First published on: 14-09-2023 at 15:04 IST

