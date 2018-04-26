Kushinagar accident: UP CM Yogi Adityanath cracks the whip, takes this big action

UP CM Yogi Adityanath cracks the whip, takes this big action. (Image: ANI)

Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered for an immediate suspension of few authorities after 13 children lost their lives in Kushinagar. The ordered for suspension of Basic Education Officer, Block Education Officers of Kushinagar and Dudhi, Road Transport Officer and Passenger Tax Officer were issued. The Chief Minister also ordered the police to register First Information Report (FIR) against the Principal of Divine Public School.

Earlier, the accused Principal was detained by the police. All the deceased were the students of this school. The ghastly collision between a school van and passenger train took place at an unmanned crossing in city’s Behpurva area this morning. The students, on their way to Divine Public School, were reportedly killed on the spot when the Thawe-Kapatanganj passenger train crashed into the van. The train was on its way to Gorakhpur from Siwan.

Offering the condolences, the Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the victims. The chief minister also directed the Gorakhpur commissioner to conduct an enquiry into the accident. “13 students have died, 4 students & van driver are critically injured. they are admitted to BRD Medical College. The inquiry will be conducted to nab those responsible. I spoke to Railway Minister also about ways to man the unmanned railway crossings,” Adityanath said.

Later, Adityanath also visited BRD Medical College where the treatment of four children and driver of the van was underway. Some senior officials, including Agriculture Minister, Surya Pratap Shahi, also rushed to the spot.

The chief minister said that accident Prima facie appears to be the mistake of van driver, who according to him, was listening to music while driving. “He had earphones on and there are questions over his age too. There are rules in place, inquiry will be conducted as to why they were not followed. Strict action will be taken,” said the chief minister.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal has also announced a compensation of Rs 2 Lakh for victim’s family members. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind have also offered their condolences on the issue.