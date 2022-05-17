Krishna Janmabhoomi row: Mathura court to hear plea seeking Gyanvapi Masjid-like survey of Shahi Idgah mosque

Amid a raging controversy over the findings of a court-mandated survey in the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque case, a similar set of events is unfolding in UP’s Mathura where a petition has been filed at a local court seeking directions for a videographic survey of the Shahi Idgah mosque, located next to the Krishna Janmabhoomi.

Just like the Gyanvapi Masjid survey, the petitioner has asked for a survey commissioner to oversee the videography inside the Idgah complex in order to determine “existence of Hindu artefacts and ancient religious inscriptions on the mosque premises”, reported The Indian Express.

A day after the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court directed the local Mathura court last week to dispose of all cases relating to Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque within four months, the petition seeking an advocate commissioner to oversee the survey, on similar lines of the Gyanvapi Masjid, was filed.

On May 12, the High Court, while issuing directions to the local Mathura court, said: “The Civil Judge (Senior Division), Mathura, is directed to decide the aforesaid applications expeditiously, preferably within a period of four months from the date a certified copy of this order is produced before him, and after giving an opportunity of hearing to the affected parties….”

Petitioner Narayani Sena national president Manish Yadav told The Indian Express: “I requested the Mathura court to appoint a senior advocate, an advocate commissioner, and get a video survey done of Shahi Idgah immediately, because there are still remains of Hindu religion inside the mosque. These are important facts, and the Opposition can remove or delete them. The court is likely to take up my application on July 1.”

A total of nine cases have been filed so far in Mathura court concerning the Shahi Idgah mosque and Krishna Janmabhoomi. The local court is most likely to give its verdict on July 1.

One of the petitioners, Ranjana Agnihotri had asked for the removal of the mosque built on the land of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi. In her petition, she has claimed that the mosque was built on the orders of Aurangzeb back in 1669-70 on the 13.37 acre of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi land.