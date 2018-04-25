Kerala shocker! Pinarayi woman allegedly poisoned parents, daughter over four months

Soumya was arrested on Tuesday after she confessed to these gruesome murders of her parents and her nine-year-old daughter by poisoning them in a gap of four months this year.

For 28-year-old Soumya, her parents and daughter were the biggest hurdles in her hope to lead a progressive life. But who would have thought that this could lead this woman from Kerala’s Pinarayi village to end the lives of her entire family. Soumya was arrested on Tuesday after she confessed to these gruesome murders of her parents and her nine-year-old daughter by poisoning them in a gap of four months this year, cops said.

Police cracked the crime after a 13-hour-long questioning of Soumya. According to TOI, the police team led by crime branch DSP Raghu Raman detained Soumya earlier on Tuesday. Police claimed that Soumya has confessed to killing her 76-year-old father Kunhikannan, 68-year-old mother V Kamala and her 9-month-old daughter Aishwarya, all residents of Padannakkara in Pinarayi. According to police, Soumya, however, denied any role in the death of her one-year-old daughter Keerthana in 2012.

Soumya was taken for questioning when she was convalescing at a state-run hospital near here after being admitted for nausea and indigestion – incidentally, the same symptoms that her parents and her elder daughter suffered before they died. While her mother died on March 7, her father passed away on April 13, her daughter died on January 31. However, following a complaint from a relative, the body of the child was exhumed after rat poison was found in the viscera of her parents.

Police, however, said that they are still investigating on some loose threads related to the murder cases. District police chief was quoted as saying by TOI that they have recorded the confession of Soumya and are investigating the matter.

Soumya was separated from her husband and according to police, her motive was that her parents and child were “impediments to her wayward life”. Soumya stayed with her parents and children in Pinarayi, a village in Kannur district. Incidentally, this incident happened in the home village of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and it was only after his intervention did the police speeden their investigation.