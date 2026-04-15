Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah submitted an 18-point memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Bengaluru visit on April 15 (Thursday), seeking central support for infrastructure, water projects and fiscal equity. Highlighting the state’s massive contributions to India’s economy via IT, manufacturing and services, CM Siddaramaiah stressed that addressing these long-pending issues would bolster cooperative federalism and sustain Karnataka’s growth trajectory.

Rs 6,000 crore special grant for Bengaluru’s infrastructure

A key demand is a Rs 6,000 crore special grant specifically for Bengaluru’s development to enhance infrastructure and maintain its global competitiveness. “Bengaluru’s contribution to the national economy warrants the early release of this grant to strengthen infrastructure,” CM Siddaramaiah noted in the memorandum. This funding aims to address urban pressures in India’s Silicon Valley amid rapid growth.

Urgent release of 15th Finance Commission grants

CM Siddaramaiah pressed for immediate disbursement of Rs 5,495 crore in pending grants recommended by the 15th Finance Commission to tackle fiscal imbalances. Despite meeting all conditions, Karnataka awaits Rs 2,860 crore for Financial Year 2025-2026 gram panchayat grants, crucial for rural infrastructure and services. These delays hinder the state’s development initiatives despite its high tax contributions.

Received Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi at HAL Airport, Bengaluru, today during his visit to participate in a programme at Adichunchanagiri Mutt. On the occasion, a memorandum outlining the State’s key demands was also submitted. (1 / 2) pic.twitter.com/0fpfEpvsX5 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 15, 2026

Water projects and Mekedatu clearance push

The memorandum urges expedited appraisal of the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir Project by the Jal Shakti Ministry and Central Water Commission, promising 67 TMC storage for Bengaluru’s drinking water, regulated Tamil Nadu releases and 400 MW hydropower. It also seeks Rs 5,300 crore for Upper Bhadra Project, national project status, gazette notification of Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II Award (173 TMC allocation) and wildlife clearance for Kalasa Nala (Mahadayi) Diversion. Equitable 40-45 TMC allocation under Godavari-Cauvery and Bedthi-Varada links addresses drought-prone regions.

Regional development for ‘Kalyana Karnataka’

Karnataka demands Rs 5,000 crore annual funding for Kalyana Karnataka under Article 371(J), plus one Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) per northern district. Rs 6,000 crore special grant for the region overall seeks to bridge developmental gaps. Inclusion of Bengaluru-Mysuru in high-speed rail and Bengaluru-Mumbai corridors would boost connectivity.

Social justice and reservation demands

The state requests Ninth Schedule inclusion for its 56 per cent SC/ST/OBC reservation policy and addition of recommended Other Backward Classes (OBCs) to the Central Scheduled Tribes list after clarifications. These steps aim to protect affirmative action amid legal challenges.

Energy, highways and healthcare priorities

Demands include forest and wildlife clearances for 2,000 MW Sharavathy Pumped Storage Project, Rs 17,554 crore pending Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) share, urgent national highway sanctions (noting no major NH projects in 12 years), revival of Kolar railway coach factory (1,123 acres offered) and AIIMS in Raichur. Bengaluru Suburban Rail funding and policy resolutions for safe drinking water access are also prioritised.

Call for cooperative federalism

“Karnataka continues to be among the largest contributors to the national exchequer. Addressing these concerns will not only acceleratestate’s progress but also strengthen the principles of equity and cooperative federalism,” CM Siddaramaiah concluded. Submitted at ‘Sri Kshetra Adichunchanagiri Math’ event in Karnataka’s Mandya district, the charter underscores the Karnataka’s push for balanced national support from PM Modi.