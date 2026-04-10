Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court has resigned from his post while facing an inquiry into allegations related to the discovery of a large amount of cash at his residence.

Justice Varma submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu in a letter dated April 9. His exit comes at a time when both an in-house inquiry and impeachment-related proceedings are underway in connection with the allegations.

In his resignation letter, Justice Verma did not mention the reason behind his decision. “While I do not propose to burden your august office with the reasons which have constrained me to submit this missive, it is with deep anguish that I hereby tender my resignation from the office of Judge of the Hon’ble High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, with immediate effect. It has been an honour to serve in this office,” he wrote to President Murmu.

A copy of the letter was also sent to the Chief Justice of India.

What happens to impeachment process against Justice Varma?

His resignation comes even as a parliamentary panel examining the matter has already conducted hearings as part of the impeachment process. Notices seeking the impeachment of Justice Varma were supported by 145 Lok Sabha MPs and 63 Rajya Sabha members and they were introduced in both Houses of Parliament in July 2025. Subsequently, on August 12, 2025, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla constituted a three-member committee under the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968, after admitting a multi-party motion for the judge’s removal, formally initiating the impeachment process.

According to an NDTV report citing sources, the impeachment proceedings to remove him as a High Court judge will end after his resignation. With his resignation, Justice Varma will remain eligible for pension and other post-retirement benefits accorded to a High Court judge. He would have lost these entitlements had Parliament removed him from office through impeachment.

What is the Justice Varma cash-at-home case?

The controversy dates back to March 2025, when a large quantity of cash was allegedly found at Justice Varma’s Delhi residence during a firefighting operation. At that time, he was serving as a judge of the Delhi High Court.

After the incident, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended his transfer to the Allahabad High Court, where he took an oath in April 2025. A three-member in-house committee was also set up to verify the allegations.

The inquiry panel later found “credence” in the claims, which were then sent to the President and Prime Minister for further action, as reported by The Indian Express.

Judge denies allegations

Justice Verma has denied the allegations. He has told the parliamentary panel that no cash was recovered from his residence and that he was not present during the fire incident that led to the claims.

Despite his denial, impeachment motions were introduced in Parliament, and a committee was formed to examine the charges. The proceedings were initiated after the burnt currency notes were allegedly found at his residence.

With his resignation, the focus now shifts to the outcome of the ongoing inquiry and parliamentary process, which will determine the next course of action in the case.



