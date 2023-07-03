Joint Opposition meet scheduled for July 13-14 in Bengaluru postponed

The second meeting of the opposition party scheduled to be held on July 13 and 14 in Bengaluru has been postponed and is now scheduled for a date after the Parliament’s Monsoon Session, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi has said.

Due to the Monsoon Session of the state legislature, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and RJD leader and deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav had earlier proposed to the Congress leadership to reschedule the meeting after the Monsoon Session of the Bihar Assembly. The Monsoon Session of the Bihar Assembly is slated for July 10-24.

Also Read: Stage set for first joint Opposition meet in Patna, common action plan on agenda

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said the Monsoon Session of the Parliament is slated for July 20 and will continue till August 11.

Earlier this week, NCP leader and Rajya sabha member Sharad Pawar announced that the Opposition meeting will now be held in Bengaluru, instead of Shimla, on July 13 and 14.

“Owing to the prevailing wet weather and heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, the venue of the meeting has been shifted from Shimla to Bengaluru. The meeting will be held on July 13 and 14,” Pawar had said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had announced that the next meeting would be held in Shimla on July 10 or 12.