India will be a developed nation by 2047, casteism and communalism will have no place, says PM Modi

Written by India News Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the BJP Parliamentary party meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India will be a developed nation by 2047, while asserting that casteism and communalism will have no place in the nation by then.

In an exclusive interview to news agency PTI, PM Modi said political stability since the BJP came to power in 2014 has led to several reforms, and thereby growth of a nation is its natural by-product.

Speaking of the growth of India, the prime minister said that Indians today have a great chance to lay the foundation for growth that will be remembered for the next thousand years.

“In G20, our words and vision are seen by world as roadmap for future and not merely ideas,” he said, adding, “For long, India was seen as a country of one billion hungry stomachs, now it is one billion aspirational minds and two billion skilled hands.”

He also spoke about fake news, saying that the menace of fake news and deepfakes can cause “chaos and loss of credibility” of news sources and can also be used to fuel social unrest.

The Prime Minister added that terrorists use the darknet, metaverse, cryptocurrency to fulfil their nefarious aims, that can have implications for social fabric of nations.

“Cyberspace has introduced an entirely new dimension to battle against illicit financial activities and terrorism. Cyber threats must be taken very seriously; cyber terrorism, online radicalisation, money laundering just tip of iceberg,” he said.

First published on: 03-09-2023 at 13:12 IST

