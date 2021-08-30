‘Why keep bars open and temples shut?’: Anna Hazare puts Maharashtra govt in spot

Anna Hazare pointed out "big queues" outside liquor shops to question the MVA government's refusal to reopen temples.

Social activist Anna Hazare has questioned the Maharashtra government’s decision to not reopen temples in the state when bars and pubs were allowed to function. He said he would extend his support if agitation is held for lifting curbs on temples.

Hazare pointed out “big queues” outside liquor shops to question the MVA government’s refusal to reopen temples. He also said a delegation of some people demanding reopening of temples had met him.

“Why the state government is not opening temples? What danger the state government sees in opening temples for people? If COVID-19 is the reason, then there are big queues outside liquor shops,” he said.

Hazare, 84, said he had assured the delegation of his support and told them that he will be with them if they stage an agitation demanding reopening of temples.

Meanwhile, BJP workers led by the party’s state chief Chandrakant Patil held a ‘shankhanad andolan’ Monday seeking to open up the shrines for the public. Protests were staged at temples in several places including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Solapur and Nagpur.