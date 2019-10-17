  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Jan Ki Baat Opinion poll 2019 LIVE: Can BJP repeat Lok Sabha success? What trends show 3 days before Haryana, Maharashtra polls

Jan Ki Baat Opinion poll 2019 LIVE: Can BJP repeat Lok Sabha success? What trends show 3 days before Haryana, Maharashtra polls

By: |
Updated:Oct 17, 2019 6:31:29 pm

Assembly Elections 2019 Live Updates: In the 288-seat Maharashtra legislative assembly, the BJP will contest the polls in an alliance with Shiv Sena. The alliance will face a tough challenge from the Congress-NCP combine. Several opinion polls have predicted that the the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance could win a second consecutive term.

Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana will be held simultaneously on October 21. Counting of votes will take place on October 24.

Haryana Assembly Election, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 Live: As Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana enter the final leg of campaigning, poll agencies have started to put together trends and data to predict who could emerge victorius when results are announced. Polling in both the states will be held simultaneously on October 21. Counting of votes for both the states would be taken up on October 24. It is expected to be a two-way contest in Haryana between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress. Both the parties have released the list of candidates for the 90-seats. While the star campaigners of Congress are former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, the BJP has fielded a lot of new joinees like Yogeshwar Dutt, Sandeep Singh and Babita Phogat.

In 2014, the BJP had won 47 of the 90 seats in the Haryana assembly. BJP was followed by the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) which claimed 19, while the Congress managed to win just 15 seats. Two seats went to the Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC), and one each to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Five Independents were also elected.

In the 288-seat Maharashtra legislative assembly, the BJP will contest the polls in an alliance with Shiv Sena. The alliance will face a tough challenge from the Congress-NCP combine. Several opinion polls have predicted that the the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance could win a second consecutive term.

Read More

Live Blog

Assembly Election 2019 Live: Jan Ki Baat Opinion poll 2019 Live Streaming

Highlights

    18:24 (IST)17 Oct 2019
    Can BJP perform an encore in Haryana?

    The BJP had won 47 seats in Haryana during the 2014 Assembly elections. The Indian National Lok Dal and the Congress could manage just 19 and 15 seats respectively. The Manohar Lal Khattar government would be hoping to win a second term with a clear majority in the upcoming elections.

    17:48 (IST)17 Oct 2019
    BJP-Shiv Sena combine to win 200 seats in Maharashtra: ABP News-C Voter opinion poll

    Out of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra legislative assembly, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance may win 200 seats, predicted the opinion poll by ABP News-C Voter. The survey predicted that the Congress and NCP would win a total of 55 seats.

    17:25 (IST)17 Oct 2019
    Manohar Lal Khattar to win second term in Haryana, predicts ABP News-C Voter

    In an opinion poll conducted by ABP News-C Voter, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is predicted to win a second consecutive term in Haryana. The saffron party is predicted to win 78 seats in the 90-member Haryana legislative assembly.

    Several opinion polls have predicted that the the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance would win a second consecutive term in Maharashtra.Last month, an opinion poll by ABP News-C Voter predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party would return to power in Haryana. The poll predicted that BJP would win 78 seats in Haryana with a vote share of 46 per cent. According to the survey, the Congress would get 22 per cent of the votes resulting in 8 assembly seats. The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) of Dushyant Chautala has been predicted to win just single seat with 8 per cent votes. The INLD is expected to bag three seats with just 3 per cent of the vote share.The ABP New-C Voter opinion poll has predicted that the BJP-Shiv Sena combine would win again in Maharashtra. The poll also said that the BJP would form a government in Maharashtra even without the support of Shiv Sena. The alliance is predicted to win 200 seats in the 288-member Assembly. The Congress-NCP combine is predicted to win just 55 seats.
    Switch to Hindi Edition