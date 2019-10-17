Jan Ki Baat Opinion poll 2019 LIVE: Can BJP repeat Lok Sabha success? What trends show 3 days before Haryana, Maharashtra polls

Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana will be held simultaneously on October 21. Counting of votes will take place on October 24.

Haryana Assembly Election, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 Live: As Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana enter the final leg of campaigning, poll agencies have started to put together trends and data to predict who could emerge victorius when results are announced. Polling in both the states will be held simultaneously on October 21. Counting of votes for both the states would be taken up on October 24. It is expected to be a two-way contest in Haryana between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress. Both the parties have released the list of candidates for the 90-seats. While the star campaigners of Congress are former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, the BJP has fielded a lot of new joinees like Yogeshwar Dutt, Sandeep Singh and Babita Phogat.



In 2014, the BJP had won 47 of the 90 seats in the Haryana assembly. BJP was followed by the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) which claimed 19, while the Congress managed to win just 15 seats. Two seats went to the Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC), and one each to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Five Independents were also elected.

In the 288-seat Maharashtra legislative assembly, the BJP will contest the polls in an alliance with Shiv Sena. The alliance will face a tough challenge from the Congress-NCP combine. Several opinion polls have predicted that the the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance could win a second consecutive term.

Read More