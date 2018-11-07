Government exploring ‘options within Constitution’ for Ram temple, says Yogi Adityanath

By: | Published: November 7, 2018 6:58 PM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the union government was working on "various options within the ambit of the Constitution to build a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya".

Yogi Adityanath, Ram temple, Constitution for Ram temple, Ram Lalla temple, AyodhyaAdityanath also met seers at the Digambar Akhara, visited the Saryu ghat, Sugreev Fort and also met Mahant Nritya Gopal Das. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the union government was working on “various options within the ambit of the Constitution to build a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya”. On the second-day of his visit to the temple town of Ayodhya, the monk-politician prayed at the Hanumangarhi temple and declared that Ayodhya was the abode of “Ram Lalla’ and that there “was a temple (at Ayodhya) and will always be there”. He also visited the makeshift Ram Lalla temple at the disputed site where once stood the Babri mosque which was razed in 1992.

Adityanath also met seers at the Digambar Akhara, visited the Saryu ghat, Sugreev Fort and also met Mahant Nritya Gopal Das. The Chief Minister also inspected the site where a 150 metre tall statue of Lord Ram would be installed on a 50 feet pedestal. “We have grand plans for Ayodhya and we are working in that direction” he later told reporters. He also announced that a shelter home for widows and orphaned children would be set up in Ayodhya.

On Tuesday, the state government had rolled out a never-seen-before spectacle of lights on the ghats of the holy river Saryu where more than 3 lakh earthern lamps were lit up. The First Lady of South Korea was present at the event.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Government exploring ‘options within Constitution’ for Ram temple, says Yogi Adityanath
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition