Globalism over nationalism, stresses Yuval Noah Harari

At Penguin Random House India’s recent The Penguin Annual Lecture in Mumbai, acclaimed historian-professor and author Yuval Noah Harari spoke on ‘The New Challenges of the 21st Century’ to a packed audience of over 1,0000. Outlining the impending challenges that might surface in light of environmental and technological developments taking place in the world, Harari said, “The challenges of the 21st century will be: the return of war, ecological collapse and technological disruption.”

There is a very real danger, too, of the human workforce becoming irrelevant with the coming in of AI, he cautioned. “Nobody knows for sure what the job market will actually look like in 2050 except that it will be very different from today.”