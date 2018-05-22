Facing eviction from government bungalow, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav says looking for a rented house in Lucknow

File pic of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (PTI Photo)

Samajwadi Party national president and former CM of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav today said that he is looking for a rented house so that he can vacate the government bungalow in the state capital’s high-security zone. Speaking to a Hindi news channel, Yadav said that there is no property registered in his name and thus he has sought two years’ time from the Supreme Court to allow him to stay in the present bungalow. He said that he will build a home for himself if the Supreme Court grants him two years’ time or else he will vacate the government accommodation as soon as his search for a flat ends.

The remarks by the Samajwadi Party chief come in wake of the Yogi Adityanath government’s move to issue notices to six former CMs including Mulayam and Akhilesh to vacate the government accommodation within 15 days. The action was initiated following a Supreme Court order which struck down a law that allows lifetime government accommodation to the former CMs. The court had observed that once a person vacates the office of CM, he is at par with the common people.

Speaking to ABP News, Akhilesh noted that neither he nor his father Mulayam Singh Yadav owns a home and said both were looking for rented accomodation. “I am still looking for a flat on rent in Lucknow. I have not been able to build a home for myself,” he said, adding that he is ready to vacate the 4, Vikramaditya Marg bungalow.

“My only mistake was that I have not built my own home. I have told the Supreme Court that I am building my own home. I am looking for a rented flat… if I get it I will vacate or if granted time, I will build my own home,” he added.

Last week, reports emerged suggesting that SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav had paid a visit to CM Adityanath and requested him if he can allow him and his son Akhilesh to stay in the present bungalows by allotting them in the name of Ram Govind and Ahmad Hasan. To a question on whether Mulayam Singh Yadav was getting a home in gift, he said, “You should appreciate that there are leaders who have not build home for themselves.”

“The CBI has already scanned our balance sheets. I am also looking for a rented flat for Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) as well.”

Akhilesh Yadav presently stays at the 4, Vikramaditya Marg. The bungalow was renovated just before the last year’s assembly elections. Mulayam Singh Yadav has been staying in the 5 Vikramaditya Marg from last 27 years. The other four CMs who have been affected by the Supreme Court order are Rajnath Singh, Kalyan Singh, Mayawati and ND Tiwari. Meanwhile, Mayawati has turned her bungalow into a memorial in a bid to circumvent the top court’s directive.

The law that was in question — UP Ministers (Salaries, Allowances and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 1981, was amended by the erstwhile Samajwadi Party government in 2016 to allow the former CMs to live in government bungalows for the lifetime.