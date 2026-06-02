The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has found itself at the centre of a political storm in West Bengal after allegations emerged over “fake signatures” in a letter submitted to the Assembly Secretariat supporting senior leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of Opposition (LoP).

On Monday, the controversy intensified after the TMC expelled two MLAs namely Sandipan Saha and Ritabrata Banerjee, accusing them of anti-party activities and skipping key party meetings. The action came shortly after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari publicly said that the two legislators had filed complaints linked to the signature dispute.

What triggered the controversy?

The row revolves around a letter submitted by the TMC to the West Bengal Assembly Secretariat on May 19. The document reportedly carried signatures of around 70 newly elected TMC MLAs expressing support for Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of Opposition.

However, questions were later raised over the authenticity of several signatures on the letter. According to reports, the Assembly Secretariat flagged discrepancies after comparing the signatures in the support letter with the official signatures recorded by MLAs during their oath-taking process. The issue soon escalated into a police investigation.

Why is the CID investigating?

According to The Indian Express, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the West Bengal Police is now probing allegations that some signatures on the LoP support letter may have been forged or mismatched. Investigators are examining whether the signatures were improperly reproduced or submitted without the consent of certain legislators.

It is also said that the TMC had initially submitted a letter regarding the LoP appointment on May 6, but it was reportedly rejected because it had not been formally issued by the TMC legislative party, which is a procedural requirement.

A revised letter was then submitted on May 19 with signatures from party MLAs. It was during scrutiny of this second document that discrepancies allegedly surfaced.

Which MLA’s signature raised questions?

The Assembly Secretariat reportedly filed a complaint at Kolkata’s Hare Street Police Station after noticing that the signature of TMC MLA Nayna Banerjee on the LoP support letter did not match the signature she had submitted while taking oath as an MLA.

This triggered a wider investigation into the authenticity of other signatures included in the document.

Who has been questioned so far?

As part of the probe, the CID has questioned several TMC leaders and MLAs, including Nayna Banerjee, Chandranath Sinha, Kunal Ghosh and Baharul Islam.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was summoned by the CID in connection with the matter. However, he reportedly skipped appearance citing health-related reasons and informed investigators that he was undergoing treatment at home.

Why did TMC expel two MLAs?

The TMC leadership accused Sandipan Saha and Ritabrata Banerjee of bypassing the party structure and directly approaching the Assembly Speaker over the controversy.

Party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said legislators with grievances should have first informed the party leadership instead of escalating the issue externally.

The party subsequently expelled both MLAs, claiming they had engaged in activities against the organization’s interests.

Why is the LoP post important?

The Leader of Opposition post carries cabinet minister rank and holds major political significance inside the Assembly. The ongoing dispute has delayed formal allocation of the LoP chamber in the Assembly complex, leading to protests by TMC legislators.

The controversy has also sharpened tensions within the ruling party just weeks after the Assembly election results.

How did the issue begin politically?

The process began shortly after the Assembly election results were declared. On May 6, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee held a meeting of newly elected MLAs at her Kalighat residence, where discussions reportedly took place regarding legislative strategy and the selection of the LoP.

The current controversy has now turned what was meant to be a routine procedural appointment into a full-fledged political and legal battle in West Bengal.