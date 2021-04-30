Exit Poll 2021: From Tamil Nadu to Uttar Pradesh, four times when exit polls proved wrong

Exit Poll 2021 for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry was released yesterday. (PTI)

Exit Poll 2021: Soon after the West Bengal assembly election concluded yesterday, the exit polls made their way to the TV channels. It is often seen that the party who is losing as per the exit poll, dismissed the exit poll prediction claiming that they will secure a simple majority. Sometimes, their claim proved true or some times exit poll wins. There have been instances when the exit polls have proved either completely or partially wrong and could not judge the public sentiment despite their ground research. Let’s take a look at some of these instances:

Lok Sabha Elections 2014: In 2014, while most of the exit polls gave an edge to the BJP, they predicted that the saffron party would fall short of a majority. Also, none of the exit polls had predicted that the Congress would be reduced to a double-digit figure – just 44 seats. However, the BJP-led NDA secured a simple majority by winning above 300 seats.

Tamil Nadu Election 2016: In 2016, most of the exit polls predicted DMK’s victory and gave around 95 seats to the AIADMK. The News Nation Exit Poll gave DMK-Congress alliance 114-118 seats and AIADMK 95-99 seats, India Today-Axis gave AIADMK 89-101, DMK-Congress 124-140 and 3-6 to others. Chanakya gave 140 seats to the DMK alliance and 90 to the AIADMK. However, the AIADMK returned to power with 136 seats.

UP Assembly Elections 2017: The results of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election had surprised everyone. While the exit polls had predicted a hung assembly with BJP emerging as the largest party, the NDA won over 300 seats securing a massive majority. The ABP News-Lokniti Exit Poll had predicted 102-126 seats for NDA and 98-122 for SP-Congress. The Times Now-VMR Exit Poll had predicted 190-210 seats for the NDA and 110-130 for the SP-Congress.

Bihar Election 2020: The recently held Bihar election proved all psephologists wrong. They had predicted a massive majority for the RJD-Congress alliance. The India Today-Axis exit poll had projected 161 seats for the RJD alliance and 91 for NDA, the CNN News 18-Today’s Chanakya predicted 55 seats for the NDA and 180 for the Mahagathbandhan. However, the NDA won 125 seats to secure a simple majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly.

Now, all eyes are on the result day, May 2.