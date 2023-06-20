scorecardresearch
Maharashtra: Shinde nod to SIT probe into ‘irregularities’ worth Rs 12,000 crore in BMC projects

In a major development, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) – headed by the Mumbai Police Commissioner – to probe irregularities worth Rs 12,000 crore in BMC projects.

Written by Chhabi Kala
Eknath Shinde | Mumbai
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given approval for SIT probe into irregularities of BMC projects. (File photo/PTI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday granted approval for setting up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe alleged “irregularities” worth Rs 12,024 crore in various works of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) flagged by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

A statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Monday night stated that the SIT will be headed by the Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, PTI reported.

Shinde has also given directives to include top officials of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police and other senior police officials in the probe, said the release.

The CMO’s statement said Eknath Shinde has given the approval to set up the SIT that will probe Rs 12,024-crore irregularities in various works previously undertaken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was in power (November 2019 to June 2022) in the state.

During that period, Uddhav Thackeray was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

BJP MLA from Mumbai, Ameet Satam, had written a letter to Shinde claiming irregularities in various Covid-19-related works after the CAG submitted its audit report. In his letter, he demanded an SIT probe into the irregularities, PTI reported.

First published on: 20-06-2023 at 11:26 IST

