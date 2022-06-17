ED intensifies crackdown on Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, multiple locations raided

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids at several locations in the Delhi-NCR region in connection with the money-laundering probe against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. The agency raided at least 10 residential and business complexes linked to Jain and his associates, including premises linked to the promoters of a prominent school-running business group in the national capital’s NCR region.

Jain is currently under judicial custody as a Delhi court is slated to pronounce its verdict on his bail plea on Saturday. On May 30, the ED had arrested the AAP minister under criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The central agency has claimed to have taken hold of Rs 2.85 crore worth “unexplained” cash and 133 gold coins on previous raids since his arrest.

In April, the ED said that a provisional order under PMLA was issued to “attach immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to Akinchan Developers Pvt. Ltd., Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd., Manglayatan Projects Pvt. Ltd., J.J. Ideal Estate Pvt. Ltd., Swati Jain, wife of Vaibhav Jain, Sushila Jain, wife of Ajit Prasad Jain, and Indu Jain, wife of Sunil Jain.”

The ED investigation so far has revealed that “during the period 2015-16, when Satyendar Kumar Jain was a public servant, the companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell (paper) companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through the hawala route”.

“These amounts were utilised for direct purchase of land or for repayment of loan taken for the purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi,” the ED had said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Earlier, the ED had said that it tried investigating the matter without arresting the Delhi minister at first, but Jain remained “evasive.” Jain’s counsel, however, has argued the AAP leader had cooperated every time he was summoned by the ED.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called the ED case against Jain as “false,” while calling his arrest “politically motivated.” On the other hand, the BJP has accused the Delhi CM of shielding the corrupt instead of acting against them.

The Delhi minister’s arrest is based on an investigation that dates back to 2015-16. The ED alleged that Jain was involved in hawala transactions with a Kolkata-based firm.