Don’t burst crackers on Diwali, will organise laser show: Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal’s call for ban on Diwali crackers: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday appealed to the citizens of Delhi not to burst crackers this Diwali, The government, he said, will instead organise a laser show on the day of the festival. The CM’s announcement was part of his government’s plan to curb air pollution during the forthcoming winter season that he unveiled at a press conference today. The measures include a return of the much-debated odd-even car-rationing scheme for Delhi roads.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said that the Delhi government will organise a laser show as part of Diwali celebrations. Laying out plans to tackle the problem of air pollution that the Delhi residents face every winter, Kejriwal said use of water sprinklers and mechanised sweeping of roads to control dust particles are also top priorities for the Aam Aadmi Party government. “We want to achieve 100 per cent mechanised sweeping in Delhi,” the CM told reporters.

Responding to a question over the newly implemented Motor Vehicles Act which has provisions for hefty fines for traffic violations, Kejriwal said the move has had a positive impact over Delhi’s erratic vehicular movement.