Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday claimed that the unrest witnessed in Kolhapur over the past two days did not involve people from the city. Raut, instead, claimed the involvement of outsiders in Kolhapur violence, hinting at a deliberate bid to disturb the situation in the district.

Speaking to reporters, Raut denied the participation of people of Kolhapur in the communal violence over the alleged circulation of pictures of the Aurangzeb on a WhatsApp status.

“As per my knowledge, people of Kolhapur were not involved in this clash. People from outside Kolhapur were brought in to disturb the situation…Why is this happening again and again ever since your (BJP) government came to power?” Raut asked.

The MP further questioned if the BJP’s Hindutva is so weak that a photograph could derail it. “You speak of Hindutva. Is your Hindutva so weak that it gets threatened when someone puts up someone’s photo?…Do you need Aurangzeb to win the elections? Bajrang Bali didn’t help you in Karnataka. So, you need Aurangzeb in Maharashtra…”

The violent protest in Kolhapur began on Wednesday over a social media post glorifying 18th century Mughal ruler Aurangzeb and Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan.

The Kolhapur police initiated a probe on Tuesday on social media messages with the images of Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan accompanied by an audio message.

In the turn of events, Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced curfew and suspension of Internet till June 19 and June 8, respectively.

Deputy CM of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis strongly condemned the incidents of violence in Kolhapur.“There is no forgiveness in Maharashtra for those who praise Aurangzeb. Police are also taking action”, said deputy CM.

Previously, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde claimed the investigations are in progress over Kolhapur mob violence on Wednesday.

“It’s the government’s responsibility to maintain law and order in the state. I also appeal to the public for peace and calm. Police investigation is underway and action will be taken against those found guilty,” he said.