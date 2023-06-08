scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Sanjay Raut jabs BJP on Kolhapur violence: ‘Do you need Aurangzeb to win elections?’

Speaking to reporters, Sanjay Raut claimed the involvement of outsiders in the Kolhapur violence and took a jibe at the BJP-ruled Maharashtra government.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Kolhapur Violence| Sanjay Raut
Security personnel attempt to disperse agitators objecting to the alleged use of Tipu Sultan's image along with an objectionable audio message as social media status by some locals, in Kolhapur district, June 7, 2023. (PTI)

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday claimed that the unrest witnessed in Kolhapur over the past two days did not involve people from the city. Raut, instead, claimed the involvement of outsiders in Kolhapur violence, hinting at a deliberate bid to disturb the situation in the district.

Speaking to reporters, Raut denied the participation of people of Kolhapur in the communal violence over the alleged circulation of pictures of the Aurangzeb on a WhatsApp status. 

Also Read: Kolhapur tense: Cops lathicharge mob as stones hurled during saffron bandh

Also Read

“As per my knowledge, people of Kolhapur were not involved in this clash. People from outside Kolhapur were brought in to disturb the situation…Why is this happening again and again ever since your (BJP) government came to power?” Raut asked. 

The MP further questioned if the BJP’s Hindutva is so weak that a photograph could derail it. “You speak of Hindutva. Is your Hindutva so weak that it gets threatened when someone puts up someone’s photo?…Do you need Aurangzeb to win the elections? Bajrang Bali didn’t help you in Karnataka. So, you need Aurangzeb in Maharashtra…”

Also Read: Maharashtra’s Murbad-Kalyan railway line construction in motion! List of stations, progress report here

The violent protest in Kolhapur began on Wednesday over a social media post glorifying 18th century Mughal ruler Aurangzeb and Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan. 

The Kolhapur police initiated a probe on Tuesday on social media messages with the images of Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan accompanied by an audio message. 

In the turn of events, Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced curfew and suspension of Internet till June 19 and June 8, respectively. 

Deputy CM of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis strongly condemned the incidents of violence in Kolhapur.“There is no forgiveness in Maharashtra for those who praise Aurangzeb. Police are also taking action”, said deputy CM.

Previously, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde claimed the investigations are in progress over Kolhapur mob violence on Wednesday. 

“It’s the government’s responsibility to maintain law and order in the state. I also appeal to the public for peace and calm. Police investigation is underway and action will be taken against those found guilty,” he said.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 08-06-2023 at 12:21 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market