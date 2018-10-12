Delhi Weather Today: Misty Friday morning, with partly cloudy sky in National Capital

Representative Image: IE

It was a misty Friday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 17.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average. “It will be a partly cloudy sky towards the afternoon with possibility of light rains or thundershowers,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature was expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 69 per cent.

Thursday’s maximum temperature settled at 32.3 degrees, one notch below the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season’s average.