Delhi violence: AAP councillor Tahir Hussain denies involvement in killing of IB office Ankit Sharma

By: |
Published: February 27, 2020 2:30:48 PM

Ankit Sharma (26), who worked for the IB, had gone missing on Tuesday and his body was found in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi's riot-hit Chand Bagh area on Wednesday.

AAP leader Tahir Hussain has denied involved in the riots in Delhi.

AAP councillor Tahir Hussain on Thursday denied that he was involved in the riots or in the killing of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer whose family accused him of being behind the murder.

Ankit Sharma (26), who worked for the IB, had gone missing on Tuesday and his body was found in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi’s riot-hit Chand Bagh area on Wednesday. His family members claimed that the local councillor and his associates were behind the killing. Hussain rejected the allegations.

Related News

READ MORE: Delhi Violence Updates

“I came to know from news reports that I am being blamed for the murder of a man. These are lies and baseless accusations. For our safety, my family and I had moved away from our home on Monday in police presence,” he said.

Hussain further said there should be an impartial probe into the incident and action should be taken against the guilty.

“It is wrong to target me. I and my family have nothing to do with it,” he said.

The comments were made by Hussain in a video that was shared by the AAP’s social media head, Ankit Lal.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the party’s stand remains clear that strictest punishment must be taken against anyone associated with spreading violence and added that Hussain has given his statement on the matter.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi violence AAP councillor Tahir Hussain denies involvement in killing of IB office Ankit Sharma
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Won’t allow another 1984 under our watch, file FIRs over hate speeches, says Delhi HC
2Delhi: IB staffer’s body found in drain, toll now 27; no fresh violence
3Delhi Violence: Police fumbling, NSA Ajit Doval steps in, signals PM message