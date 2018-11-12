Delhi pollution today: National capital witness ‘severe’ air quality

By: | Published: November 12, 2018 9:52 AM

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday witnessed "severe" air quality with the minimum temperature recorded at 13.4 degrees Celsius, the season's average, the Met office said.

Delhi pollution today: National capital witness ‘severe’ air quality (File photo)

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday witnessed “severe” air quality with the minimum temperature recorded at 13.4 degrees Celsius, the season’s average, the Met office said.

“The sky will be clear with mist in the early part of the day,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

READ ALSO | Delhi air pollution: NCR’s air is a water crisis in disguise

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

The air-quality across the NCR remained “severe”, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

READ ALSO | Delhi air pollution: Arvind Kejriwal, Amarinder Singh trade barbs as capital chokes on toxic air

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 90 per cent. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius.

Sunday’s maximum temperature settled at 31.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 12.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi pollution today: National capital witness ‘severe’ air quality
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition