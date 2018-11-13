Delhi NCR weather today: Air quality remains ‘very poor’, IMD predicts thunder showers

By: | Published: November 13, 2018 11:22 AM

Delhi NCR weather today: It was a misty morning here on Tuesday with the minimum temperature recorded at 14.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.

Delhi NCR, Delhi weather, delhi weather today, delhi weather forecast, thunder showers, Delhi Air quality, delhi AQI, Delhi NCR AQI, india news, delhi pollution, delhi air pollutionDelhi NCR weather today: The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

It was a misty morning here on Tuesday with the minimum temperature recorded at 14.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average, the weather office said. Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed “very poor” air quality. The MeT has predicted light rains for the day ahead. “It will be a generally cloudy sky with light rains/thunder showers likely to occur,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

Winter is here: Kargil coldest in Jammu and Kashmir, snowfall and light rain likely in next 24 hours

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 86 per cent. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius. Monday’s maximum temperature settled at 30.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 13.4 degrees Celsius, at par with the season’s average. The air-quality which was “severe” on Monday came down to “very poor”, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

