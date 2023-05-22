Delhi HC summons BBC in defamation case over ‘India: The Modi Question’ documentary

The Delhi High Court issued summons to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in a defamation suit claiming that its two part documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ cast a slur on India’s reputation, as well as that of its judiciary and Prime Minister. Besides the BBC (UK), Justice Sachin Datta also issued notice to the BBC (India) seeking its response on the suit which has been filed by Gujarat-based NGO Justice for Trial.

The plea said BBC (India) is the local operation office and BBC (UK) has released the documentary — “India: The Modi Question” — which has two episodes.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the NGO, said the suit for defamation against the BBC is in relation to the documentary which has “defamed” India and the whole system including the judiciary. He contended that the documentary also makes insinuation against the prime minister.

It was argued on behalf of the plaintiff that the documentary makes defamatory imputation and cast slur on the reputation of the country.

The high court said, “Issue notice to the respondents through all permissible modes” and listed it for further hearing on September 15.