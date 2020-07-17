Delhi: AAP govt extends ban on gutkha, pan masala by another year

Ban on gutkha, pan masala to continue in Delhi. (Representational pic)

The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi has extended the ban on manufacture, storage, sale and distribution of gutkha and pan masala in the national capital for one more year.

Food Safety Commissioner DN Singh issued a notification wherein he ordered that the ban of these products will continue.

“Commissioner (Food Safety), National Capital Territory of Delhi, prohibits in the interest of public health for a period of one year in NCT the manufacture, storage, distribution, or sale of tobacco which is either flavoured, scented or mixed with any of the said additives, and whether going by the name or form of gutkha, pan masala, flavoured/scented tobacco, kharra…” the notification issued on Thursday said.

The Food Safety Department of Delhi government has been issuing notifications on the ban of gutkha and pan masala for the last four years. However, there is no ban on cigarettes.

The decision is significant as it will also help in curbing the spread of coronavirus. Chewing and spitting pan masala or gutkha increases the risk of the novel coronavirus which has been found to be active in saliva in several studies.

Delhi recorded 1,652 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.18 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,545.