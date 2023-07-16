Delhi floods: Yamuna water level dips, Chandrawal water treatment plant starts, says Kejriwal

The Yamuna water level was recorded at 206.02 metres at 8 am on Sunday, although it is still above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

The situation of waterlogging in several low lying areas of Delhi, including on roads from Kashmere Gate to Majnu Ka Tila, has also improved, as the water level has slowly started to dip. It is expected that the water level of Yamuna will fall below the danger mark in the next few hours.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the Chandrawal water treatment plant has started again. The CM on Thursday had said that operations at three water treatment plants (WTPs) at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla were shut down due to the rising water levels of the Yamuna river.

The broken wall of the drain at Janta Camp near Bhairon Mandir was repaired late last night, said Delhi revenue minister Atishi.

“All residents have been evacuated and shifted to a relief camp. Delhi Govt teams are working round-the-clock to ensure that people of Delhi are taken care of, during the floods, she said in a tweet.

Happy to share that broken wall of the drain at Janta Camp near Bhairon Mandir was repaired late last night. All residents have been evacuated and shifted to a relief camp. Delhi Govt teams are working round-the-clock to ensure that people of Delhi are taken care of, during the… https://t.co/SB2CyYuLz2 — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) July 16, 2023

Meanwhile, Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic alert restricting movement on Bhairon marg due to waterlogging under the railway bridge.

On Saturday evening, heavy showers in the national capital caused further waterlogging of several roads.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rain in the city over the next two days and “heavy to very heavy” rainfall over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh during the next five days.