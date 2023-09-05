Delhi court summons Arvind Kejriwal’s wife for being registered as voter in 2 constituencies

A Delhi court has summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, in a case where it has been alleged that she was simultaneously enrolled in the voters’ list of two different constituencies.

She has been asked to appear before the court on November 18 in a case of violation of the Representation of People’s Act (RPA), The Indian Express reported.

According to Section 17 of the RPA (1950), no person can be registered in the electoral roll for more than one constituency.

“…this Court is of the considered opinion that prima facie case is made out against accused person namely, Sunita Kejriwal W/o Sh. Arvind Kejriwal for the alleged commission of the offences…” said Metropolitan Magistrate Arjinder Kaur of the Tis Hazari Court in the order passed last week.

According to the purported voters’ lists submitted in court by two witnesses, Sunita Kejriwal’s name appeared in the Chandni Chowk assembly constituency in Delhi and the Sahibabad assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi BJP secretary Harish Khurana, who is the complainant in the case, also relied on these documents in court.