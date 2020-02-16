Delhi Cabinet Ministers 2020: Full list of Ministers in Arvind Kejriwal government

Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia together at an event. (File Photo)

Delhi Cabinet Ministers List in Arvind Kejriwal Government: Delhi Cabinet Ministers List in Arvind Kejriwal Government: Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal will be sworn in as Delhi chief minister for the third time on Sunday. Six cabinet minister will also take oath along with Kejriwal at the Ramlila Maidan. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Kejriwal and six others in the presence of nearly 50,000 people.

On the eve of swearing-in ceremony, Kejriwal called a dinner meeting of his ministers-designate to discuss the roadmap for Delhi’s development, especially the initiatives that need to be prioritised in the coming three months, according to party functionaries. All the six leaders were ministers in the previous government.

Full List of Delhi Ministers:

1. Arvind Kejriwal

2. Manish Sisodia

3. Satyender Jain

4. Gopal Rai

5. Kailash Gehlot

6. Imran Hussain

7. Rajendra Gautam

As per the rule, the Council of Ministers in Delhi can’t consist of more than 10 per cent of the total number of members in the Legislative Assembly. The Delhi Legislative Assembly has 70 seats and the Union Territory can have a maximum of seven Ministers including the CM. This will be Arvind Kejriwal’s third term as the Chief Minister. He served as the CM of Delhi for 49 days in 2013 and for a full five-year term after AAP’s victory in 2015 elections. The Aam Aadmi Party under Kejriwal’s leadership retained power in the just concluded Delhi Assembly elections, winning a massive 62 out of 70 seats. The BJP won the remaining eight seats.