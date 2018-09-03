Delhi air pollution: New sensors to be installed to track air quality; check locations

These air quality sensors have the capability to track PM10, PM2.5, NO2, SO2 and CO levels. These will also help to track weather and humidity.

With less than three months left before winter sets in Delhi and the national capital gets a blanket cover in form of deadly smog, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided to install more smart poles to keep a track on the air quality. There will be around 47 air pollution monitoring sensors which will be installed by September-end, according to a Hindustan Times report.

These air quality sensors have the capability to track PM10, PM2.5, NO2, SO2 and CO levels. These will also help to track weather and humidity. These air sensors are low-cost and will provide the feed to the council APP. The installation will be done near Chanakyapuri, AIIMS and Moti Bagh.

This comes after a WHO report showed that Delhi and Varanasi are among the 14 Indian cities that figured in a list of 20 most polluted cities in the world in terms of PM2.5 levels in 2016. The WHO data, which was released earlier this year, also said that nine out of 10 people in the world breathe air containing high levels of pollutants. Experts and environment activists had termed the WHO data on most polluted cities in the world as a “wake up call” and a clear indication that air pollution has become a national public health crisis which demands immediate action.

Last year, the AIIMS in collaboration with the researchers of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi developed a wearable nasal device which restricts the entry of air pollutants into the lungs.

Earlier this year, China had successfully launched a hyperspectral imaging satellite for comprehensive observation of the atmosphere, including air pollution which is one of the country’s major problems.