CPI sees BJP plot in KCR’s pitch for non-Congress, non-BJP front

The CPI Thursday said it saw a BJP plot in Telangana Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao’s (KCR) efforts to promote a non-Congress, non-BJP front. CPI general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy alleged that Rao’s moves to forge a coalition of regional parties were aimed at “breaking the anti-BJP united platform that is emerging in the country”.

“I don’t think there are any takers for him (Rao),” Reddy told PTI, claiming that KCR’s ploy to “equate” both the ruling BJP and the Congress was an attempt to help the saffron party break the anti-BJP front. “We certainly believe that the BJP is behind KCR’s efforts,” he said.

Rao’s actions in the last four-and-half years have always been in support of the BJP, Reddy said, pointing out that the TRS had backed demonetisation, GST, NDA candidates in presidential and vice-presidential elections, and “helped” (NDA) during no-confidence motion. “There is not a single time when he (KCR) criticised or opposed the BJP. So, we believe his actions are in support of the BJP. He continues to be the ‘B’ team of the BJP,” Reddy said.

A senior CPI(M) leader in Telangana also claimed that KCR’s plan was to divide the anti-BJP vote. Soon after the results of the December 7 Assembly elections were declared, KCR had said that the TRS would play a crucial role in national politics. He had said that a national party would emerge that would forge a coalition with a consortium of regional parties to take on the BJP and the Congress. “…Congress-mukt Bharat..BJP-mukt Bharat…that is needed”.

“The (proposed) federal front is for the people of this country, not for any individual. This is not aligning mere political parties. It is aligning the masses of India,” KCR had said. The CPI was part of the Congress-led People’s Front formed to take on the TRS in the Assembly elections in the state.