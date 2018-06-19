Congress grapples with discontent in Karnataka; Muslim MLAs squabble

The squabbling comes at a time when the Congress is trying to grapple with the discontent among many MLAs over being denied ministerial berths.

Differences among top Muslim lawmakers in the Congress have come to the fore with trading of charges against each other, even as the party is grappling with discontent of several MLAs who have been denied ministerial berths.

Rubbishing allegations by senior Congress MLA Tanveer Sait that he tried to defeat him during the recent assembly elections, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Zameer Ahmed

Khan challenged him for a show of strength in Sait’s constituency in Mysuru.

He also responded to another senior leader Roshan Baig’s reported opposition to him being made a minister, saying he has been chosen by the high command for his

capability, and he was “not Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s relative to get the post just like that.”

“If I had tried to defeat him (Sait), he should have complained to the high command immediately. Why is he raising (it) now almost one month after election.

There were observers from the party also, they would also know…is it fair to make such allegations now?” Khan asked.

On Sait’s statement that he lacked capability to be the face of the Muslim community, Khan said the high command would not make some one a minister simply, and if Sait had the

capability, he would have got the chance.

“…as they (high command) have seen capability in me they have given me the opportunity. Am I a relative of Rahul Gandhi to be made a minister just like that?” he questioned.

Sait, a former minister, had alleged that Congress has ignored providing a leadership to the Muslim community.

He had expressed unhappiness over the party giving ministership to other Muslim MLAs U T Khader and Zameer Ahmed Khan and questioned their ability in providing leadership to the community.

He had also alleged that Khan, who joined Congress from JD(S) ahead of the assembly polls, had conspired against him during the assembly polls.

Khan claimed that Sait never moved out of his constituency Narasimharaja and challenged him for a show of strength.

“He (Sait) did not even go to his neighbouring constituencies Hunsur or Chamaraja….let him also come, I will also come to NR (Narasimharaja), his own constituency on any date. It will be proved whether people will gather for me or for him,” he added.

Regarding the reported opposition by another senior Congress leader Roshan Baig towards him, Khan said “it is natural.”

Calling Baig a senior leader in the party from Muslim community, he said “he (Baig) naturally had a wish to become minister, it is not wrong to have a wish. Congress is a high command party, our high command has given me the responsibility.”

Khan, who also holds the portfolio of minority affairs and Wakf department, said Baig had been minister for long and after Rahul Gandhi became president, he wanted a new

face.

“I had never asked for ministry, Rahul Gandhi recognising me has given the responsibility. When the high command makes some one minister, they would have done

background check to verify one’s capability,” he added.

