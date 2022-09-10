Bharat Jodo Yatra: Check out containers where Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders are putting up – Watch VIDEO

As the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) is underway, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that about 230 Congress “padyatris” will spend their nights in 60 containers mounted on trucks that will move from place-to-place. The Yatra enters Day 4 on Saturday and BJY members are in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who will undertake the 3,500 km padayatra (foot march) from Kanyakumari to Kashmir has one of the AC containers to himself, while others will be sharing, NDTV reported. Gandhi has been staying in the container since Wednesday.

The containers are stationed at temporary campsites of about two acres every night and there is no facility for having food or meetings. Ramesh added that the containers will have no TV or fan inside it, PTI reported.

While some containers are one-bed, some are two, four and 12-bed containers. Senior Congress leaders are housed in two-beds containers while others in six or 12-beds containers.

Videos of the containers show attached washrooms and toilets, and some have ACs fitted in it. There are mobile toilets for yatris at the campsites.

The life at ⁦@bharatjodo⁩ Yatra!



There are a total of 60 containers housing 230 people. There are containers with 12 beds, 4 beds, 2 beds, 1 bed, the toilet container and the dining hall. #BharatJodoYatra #BharatJodoBegins pic.twitter.com/50zPbdFfO0 — Saral Patel 🇮🇳 (@SaralPatel) September 8, 2022

Ramesh said that there are 119 Bharat Yatris, including Gandhi, who will walk the entire distance of 3,570 km route, along with some ‘Atithi Yatris’ and they will be housed in the containers.

The Bharat Yatris have also been issued standard khadi bags, which consist of a water bottle, umbrella, and a pair of t-shirts.

Bharat Jodo Yatra's campsite at Nagercoil,These containers have a single bed room for Rahul Gandhi and other rooms with two beds, 4 beds & 12 bedsPlus there are containers which are makeshift common toilets & bathrooms for the Yatris,⁦@PTI_News⁩

⁦@rajeshmahapatra⁩ pic.twitter.com/udll8hkTFf — Atul Yadav (@atulpti) September 9, 2022

The containers are built by the TATA company, and Ramesh took a jibe saying that the containers are from a private company that is not undertaken by industrialist Adani.

Gandhi, in the BJY that will cover 12 states and two union territories in 150 days, is interacting with women activists, Dalit groups, environmentalists, press, among other people.