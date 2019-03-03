CISF creates Guinness world record in single line bicycle parade

By: | Published: March 3, 2019 8:32 PM

The record was created at the Yamuna Expressway in Noida when personnel of the central force rode a total of 1,327 bicycles "non-stop with uniform distance between bicycles in a single line."

CISF creates Guinness world record in single line bicycle parade (Representative Image)

Troops of the CISF Sunday created history by achieving a Guinness world record feat in ‘single line bicycle parade’ to mark the 50 years of the paramilitary force, an officer said. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was raised in 1969 and it has about 1.80 lakh personnel in its ranks.

The record was created at the Yamuna Expressway in Noida when personnel of the central force rode a total of 1,327 bicycles “non-stop with uniform distance between bicycles in a single line,” the official said.

“The bicycle parade covered 3.2 km distance non-stop. Earlier, this record was held by Hubballi bicycle club of India which had 1,235 bicycles in single chain,” a CISF spokesperson said.  It was an attempt requiring high degree of discipline as entire formation has to be moving, keeping in mind that the distance between two cycles should not exceed the length of three cycles for the world record to be broken, he added.

Read Also| Delhi Assembly to go paperless

The Guinness World Record presented a certificate to CISF Director General Rajesh Ranjan and other senior officials, authenticating the feat, he said. The CISF is tasked to guard a majority of civil airports in the country apart from vital infrastructure in the aerospace and nuclear domain.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. CISF creates Guinness world record in single line bicycle parade
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition