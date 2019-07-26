CBI summons Derek O’Brien for questioning in Saradha chit fund case

Published: July 26, 2019 8:52:57 PM

The TMC MP has been asked to appear before Kolkata Unit of CBI in the first week of August. The agency had earlier too summoned the TMC MP but the latter did not join the probe citing busy schedule. 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has asked Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien to join ongoing investigation in Saradha chit fund case. Derek is a close aide of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
According to reports, the TMC MP has been asked to appear before Kolkata Unit of CBI in the first week of August. The agency had earlier too summoned the TMC MP but the latter did not join the probe citing busy schedule.
(More details awaited)

