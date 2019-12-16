CAB: India’s key ally France calls CAA country’s internal matter

Noting that his country believes in freedom of religion Lenain said that “India is a democracy and when there are conflicts in views of the people there is a Supreme Court is there to make competent decisions.” (File photo: IE)

The amended Citizenship Act is India’s internal and domestic matter, says the French envoy Emmanuel Lenain. Noting that his country believes in freedom of religion Lenain said that “India is a democracy and when there are conflicts in views of the people there is a Supreme Court is there to make competent decisions.”

In an interaction with the media, he said that “It is not for us to comment on the internal matter of India. Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is India’s internal matter and we respect it.”

Terming the Indo-French relations as an all-weather partnership, according to the envoy the Indo-French relationship has gone to another level as the relations have further strengthened at the personal level between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Marcon.

“We are planning to take these ties to new heights and we are exploring new sectors which are key to the development of the two countries. New sectors including cyber and artificial intelligence have been identified. And the idea of Indo Pacific that goes from Maritime security to connectivity.”

On the travel advisory issued by the French government, he said that “Though an advisory was issued to French citizens travelling in India asking them to avoid certain places due to disturbances, France did not change the rating of India nor issued any demarche.”

Responding to a question on the future of the EU-India FTA talks, the top diplomat expressed hope that the talks can resume next year. “The aim is to have an ambitious agreement otherwise there is no need. There should be talks on the environment and climate change too.”

On Pakistan and FATF commitments, Lenain said that “France and India have been victims of terrorism. Financing is a key aspect in the fight against terrorism that is why France with like-minded countries decided to launch an initiative called “no money for terror”. In fact, India is hosting the next summit on terror.”

Regarding FATF, “France along with other countries had decided that Pakistan should be pressurised to meet its obligations and this will be reviewed in February next year.”