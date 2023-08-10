Brij Bhushan seated in Parliament as Rahul Gandhi’s ‘flying kiss’ caused fire: DCW chief

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal has called out the ruling (BJP) government over the furore caused by its party MPs following Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s alleged flying kiss in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Maliwal, an AAP member, pointed out that the controversy by the BJP was caused while BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh, accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers, was seated in Parliament.

Also Read: No-confidence motion Live Updates: Day 3 of no-trust vote debate in Parliament, PM Modi to reply today

“An alleged flying kiss thrown in the air caused so much fire, while a man named Brij Bhushan is seated two rows behind. The one who called Olympian wrestlers in the room… and sexually assaulted them. Why don’t you get angry at what he did?” wrote Maliwal.

हवा में फेंकी हुई एक कथित flying kiss से इतनी आग लग गई। 2 row पीछे एक आदमी बृजभूषण बैठा हुआ है। जिसने ओलम्पियन पहलवानों को कमरे में बुलाके छाती पे हाथ रखा, कमर पे हाथ रखा और यौन शोषण किया। उसके करे हुए पे ग़ुस्सा क्यों नहीं आता? — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) August 9, 2023

As the Parliament witnessed fiery speeches from INDIA bloc’s leaders and counters from BJP leaders during the ongoing debate on no-confidence motion, BJP leader Smriti Irani called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi “misogynistic” for allegedly blowing a flying kiss towards the Treasury benches before leaving the Parliament on Wednesday.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Bharat Mata and BJP ‘set fire in Manipur’ expunged

As many as 22 women MPs from the NDA lodged a complaint with Speaker Om Birla against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, seeking “stringent action” for the “inappropriate gesture”.https://www.financialexpress.com/india-news/rahul-gandhis-remarks-on-bharat-mata-and-bjp-set-fire-in-manipur-expungednbspnbsp/3205748/

Reacting to the incident, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawaala said, “His (Rahul’s) behaviour today towards women parliamentarians was completely against the code and conduct of the Parliament.”