Brij Bhushan seated in Parliament as Rahul Gandhi’s ‘flying kiss’ caused fire: DCW chief

Swati Maliwal, an AAP member, pointed out that the controversy by the BJP was caused while BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh, accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers, was seated in Parliament.

Written by India News Desk
The DCW chief calls out BJP over the furore caused by its party over Rahul Gandhi's alleged flying kiss. (Source-@SwatiJaiHind)

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal has called out the ruling (BJP) government over the furore caused by its party MPs following Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s alleged flying kiss in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Maliwal, an AAP member, pointed out that the controversy by the BJP was caused while BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh, accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers, was seated in Parliament.

“An alleged flying kiss thrown in the air caused so much fire, while a man named Brij Bhushan is seated two rows behind. The one who called Olympian wrestlers in the room… and sexually assaulted them. Why don’t you get angry at what he did?” wrote Maliwal.

As the Parliament witnessed fiery speeches from INDIA bloc’s leaders and counters from BJP leaders during the ongoing debate on no-confidence motion, BJP leader Smriti Irani called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi “misogynistic” for allegedly blowing a flying kiss towards the Treasury benches before leaving the Parliament on Wednesday.

Reacting to the incident, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawaala said, “His (Rahul’s) behaviour today towards women parliamentarians was completely against the code and conduct of the Parliament.”

First published on: 10-08-2023 at 10:47 IST

