  • MORE MARKET STATS

BJP Arunachal MP Tapir Gao says PM Narendra Modi is incarnation of God

By: |
March 19, 2021 8:29 AM

BJP MP Tapir Gao said in Lok Sabha that Modi's work for tea plantation workers in West Bengal and Assam is like an 'avtar' of 'Bhagwan, Allah'.

Tapir Gao Narendra ModiThe Arunachal East MP listed out a series of steps taken by the Modi government for the infrastructure development of the northeast and his home state.

BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh, Tapir Gao, on Thursday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an ‘avatar’ of God who is taking the country in the right direction.

He said in Lok Sabha that Modi’s work for tea plantation workers in West Bengal and Assam is like an ‘avtar’ of ‘Bhagwan, Allah’.

Related News

In a debate on supplementary demands for grants for Jammu and Kashmir, BJP’s Jamyang Tsering Namgyal hailed the prime minister as a ‘yug purush’ (man of era) for realising the dream of BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who had opposed the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

In a separate discussion, participating in the debate on the second and final batch of the supplementary demands for grants for 2020-21, Gao said the Modi government took several steps during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said India today supplies COVID-19 vaccines to 100 countries.

“He (PM) is not a human being, he is an avatar of someone (wo kisike avatar hai) who has become the prime minister and is taking the nation in the right direction. We as Indians should be proud of it,” Gao said.

The Arunachal East MP listed out a series of steps taken by the Modi government for the infrastructure development of the northeast and his home state.

Referring to allocation of Rs 1,000 crore for the welfare of tea plantation workers in Assam and West Bengal in the Union Budget 2021-22, Gao said through this Modi has instilled hopes in their lives.

“Modi ji has done the work of driving away the problems of tea plantation workers in Assam and West Bengal. What Modi has done, it is some sort of work done by an avtar of God (Bhagwan, Allah),” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. BJP Arunachal MP Tapir Gao says PM Narendra Modi is incarnation of God
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1What is Model Code of Conduct? Know about MCC guidelines, violations and history
2Assam Assembly Elections 2021: 345 nominees in fray for 39 constituencies in phase 2
3Batla House encounter to Pulwama attack, PM Narendra Modi accuses West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of ‘politics of appeasement’