Bihar MLC Election Results 2022 LIVE: Counting underway in 24 seats, fate of 187 candidates to be decided

Bihar MLC Election Results 2022 Live News, Bihar MLC Election Results Winning Candidates: The counting of votes for the Bihar Legislative Council elections is currently underway. The voting in 24 local authority constituencies was held on April 4 via ballot paper. The legislative council of Bihar consists of a total of 75 seats. The current strength of members in the legislative council is 51 against the total strength of 75, as all 24 seats of the local authority category are vacant since July 2021.
The Bihar MLC election 2022 exit poll have predicted that the National Democratic Alliance, comprising of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ntish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) led by Pasupati Kumar Paras will win maximum number of seats. As many as 187 candidates are in the fray across 24 seats.
Counting of votes underway for the Legislative Council elections in Nalanda. Bundle making is complete. 3711 votes have been found valid.
The election results for Ara-Buxar seat are expected first since only two candidates are in the fray from here.
Among the NDA allies, BJP is contesting on 12 seats followed by JD(U) on 11 seats, and Pashupati Paras` Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party on one seat.
From the Opposition, RJD is contesting 23 seats while its ally CPI has the remaining one seat.
The Congress is going solo and is contesting 16 seats out of 24. The results of the elections will be announced on April 7.
The 24 seats which went to polls on April 4 are Nalanda, Gaya-Jahanabad-Arwal, Bhojpur-Buxar, Narwada, Rohtas-Kaimur, Begusarai-Khagaria, Saharsa-Madhepura-Supaul, Saran, Siwan, Gopalganj, West Champaran, Darbhanga, Patna, Vaishali, Sitamarhi-Sheohar, Samastipur, Munger-Jamui-Lakhisarai-Sheikhpura, Katihar, Bhagalpur-Banka, Madhubani, Purnea-Araria-Kishanganj, east Champaran and Muzaffarpur.