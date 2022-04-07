Bihar MLC Election Results 2022 LIVE: Counting underway in 24 seats, fate of 187 candidates to be decided

Bihar MLC Election Results 2022 Live News, Bihar MLC Election Results Winning Candidates: The counting of votes for the Bihar Legislative Council elections is currently underway. The voting in 24 local authority constituencies was held on April 4 via ballot paper. The legislative council of Bihar consists of a total of 75 seats. The current strength of members in the legislative council is 51 against the total strength of 75, as all 24 seats of the local authority category are vacant since July 2021.

The Bihar MLC election 2022 exit poll have predicted that the National Democratic Alliance, comprising of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ntish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) led by Pasupati Kumar Paras will win maximum number of seats. As many as 187 candidates are in the fray across 24 seats.