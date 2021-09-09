Bhabanipur assembly byelection: Priyanka Tibrewal to be BJP’s bet against Mamata Banerjee? Candidate name announcement likely today

While the state BJP unit proposed six names to the central leadership, speculations are rife that the party has zeroed in on advocate Priyanka Tibrewal for the high-voltage contest.

The BJP is likely to announce today the name of candidate who will take on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming assembly by-election of Bhabanipur. While the state BJP unit proposed six names to the central leadership, speculations are rife that the party has zeroed in on advocate Priyanka Tibrewal for the high-voltage contest.

Tibrewal, who was the legal advisor of Babul Supriyo, joined the BJP in August 2014 and is currently the vice-president of the BJP’s state youth wing. She was also a petitioner in the post-poll violence cases in the Calcutta high court, which ultimately resulted in the court ordering a CBI probe.

“The party has consulted me and asked my opinion on whether I would like to contest from Bhabanipur or not. There are many names and I am not yet aware of who will be the candidate. I would like to thank my senior party leaders for supporting me all these years,” Tibrewal was quoted by News18 as saying.

“If my party fields me from Bhabanipur against Mamata Banerjee, I will give my best and I am hopeful that people will support me in this battle of justice vs injustice,” she added.

Another name promised by the state BJP unit is that of Biswajit Sarkar, brother of BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar, who was murdered allegedly by TMC workers in Kolkata on May 2, the day results of the state assembly polls were declared.

The list also includes the name of Tathagata Roy, veteran BJP leader and former governor of Meghalaya and Tripura. Rudranil Ghosh, who was the BJP candidate in the constituency in the elections earlier this year, also features in the list.

The state BJP unit had on Tuesday that it will announce the candidate’s name in a day or two, i.e. Wednesday or Thursday. It has already announced that Banerjee’s bete noire Suvendu Adhikari will not contest the bypoll against Banerjee.

Banerjee had moved out of her traditional seat to fight in Nandigram during the assembly polls earlier this year but lost to Adhikari who contested on a BJP ticket. Adhikari is now the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly.

On the other hand, the Congress – a day after promising to field its candidate against Banerjee – took a U-turn over its stand and said the party will not put anybody against the Trinamool Congress supremo.