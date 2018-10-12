Attack on migrants BJP conspiracy, sack Vijay Rupani, says Congress

Referring to Rupani’s assertions of bringing in a law to ensure industries provide 80 per cent jobs to Gujaratis, Gohil accused the Chief Minister of “fanning the sentiment of xenophobia and inciting hatred”. (PTI)

The Congress on Friday alleged that the attacks on north Indian migrants in Gujarat was in pursuance of a conspiracy by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to hide its failures both at the Centre and the state and demanded the sacking of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. The Congress claimed that Gujarat BJP leaders, under the guidance of party president Amit Shah and Rupani, were actively instigating and provoking violence against migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in order to divert people’s attention from burning issues like unemployment, tumbling rupee and a sinking economy.

“On back foot for its continued failures in containing skyrocketing petrol-diesel prices, a historically devalued rupee, rampant joblessness and a sinking economy, BJP and its government in the state are acting in tandem to target poor people,” Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil told the media here.

“Cornered on its massive failures, fascist BJP is resorting to its tried and tested formula of divide and rule,” he said, claiming that there has been a mass exodus of north Indian migrants from Gujarat owing to incessant attacks on them and their livelihood. Gohil demanded the immediate sacking of Rupani as the Chief Minister and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the moral responsibility of BJP’s acts and apologise to the people.

Referring to Rupani’s assertions of bringing in a law to ensure industries provide 80 per cent jobs to Gujaratis, Gohil accused the Chief Minister of “fanning the sentiment of xenophobia and inciting hatred”. He also shared a video of Himmatnagar BJP MLA Rajendra Chavda to substantiate his claims that BJP leaders were fanning violence.

“Chavda can be seen in the video exhorting BJP workers to drive away north Indians and says he is ready for violent agitation if locals don’t get all the jobs. “This is not only an open threat to people from north Indian states, but a well-planned strategy to evict such people working in Gujarat,” said Gohil. The Congress asked the Rupani government to restore law and order and book the BJP leaders responsible for the violence.