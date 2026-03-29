As Tamil Nadu edges closer to the 2026 Assembly polls, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s DMK has unveiled a manifesto that places a heavy emphasis on the expansion of pre-existing welfare schemes, setting the stage for a high-stakes fiscal gamble.

Released on Sunday at the party headquarters, the document attempts a delicate balancing act, where on one hand DMK is promising voters increased cash transfers and freebies while simultaneously targeting a $1 trillion economy by 2030-2032.

The cornerstone of the manifesto is the doubling of the monthly financial assistance for women heads of families from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000. With the scheme already reaching over 1.37 crore recipients, this move effectively doubles the state’s committed expenditure on a single welfare scheme.

This promise becomes slightly economically worrying when one considers that this expansion comes at a time when the state’s revenue deficit for 2025–26 has already widened sharply to Rs 69,219 crore. Furthermore, the interim budget for 2026-27 projects a revenue deficit of Rs 48,696 crore, a figure that may require drastic upward revision as per Times of India if these new commitments are implemented.

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Welfare competition and rising debt

The DMK’s pivot to a Rs 2,000 payout is widely seen by some as a response to the AIADMK, which earlier pledged the same amount to win over female voters. This competition of offering the better welfare schemes has become slightly concerning when one looks at the rising debt faced by the state of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu’s outstanding debt is already expected to touch Rs 10.71 lakh crore by March 31, 2027. Beyond the women’s grant, the manifesto also pledges to raise elderly pensions to Rs 2,000 and provide interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh for women self-help groups.

In a bid to bolster its “human capital” credentials, the DMK has promised to distribute laptops to 35 lakh students pursuing higher education. While the state government had previously launched a plan for 20 lakh laptops in early 2026, the manifesto significantly scales up this ambition.

However, the immediate procurement cost for 3.5 million devices will likely further squeeze the stage budget.

Despite the welfare-heavy tilt, the manifesto retains a bold growth narrative. While presenting the budget, Stalin said the party aims to attract investments worth Rs 18 lakh crore to boost the state’s economy, targeting an USD 120 billion economic size.

Neo Tidel Parks will be set up to expand employment opportunities, particularly in the technology sector. While the state CM maintains that Tamil Nadu can improve its debt situation without compromising on welfare schemes, recent reports published by the Times of India suggest that DMK’s promise of free electricity for 20 lakh beneficiaries and pump sets without meters could prove to be a potential drag on the state’s growth target.

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Growth vs Welfare debate

The 2026 manifesto thus sets up a definitive “growth vs. welfare” debate for the upcoming term. While the DMK’s strategy aims to fuel local consumption through direct cash transfers and education-led productivity, the fiscal room for such expansion is shrinking.

Ultimately, the success of this roadmap will depend on whether the state can stimulate enough revenue growth to outpace its mounting debt, ensuring that the promise of building a mega economy does not get overshadowed by the weight of its own welfare commitments.

This analysis inclusive of the economic figures has been taken from statements made by ministers and budget documents that has been previously released by the Tamil Nadu government. Some of the highlights from the budgetary document released by the Tamil Nadu government have been posted below:

Tamil Nadu Interim Budget 2026–27
Government of Tamil Nadu · Citizen’s Guide

Interim Budget
2026–2027

₹40.67L Cr GSDP (IBE 2026-27)
Area: 1.3 Lakh Sqkm
Population: 7.22 Crore
1

Total budget size

Excludes public debt
Total disbursements
₹4,67,264 Cr
↑ 7.30% over RE 2025-26
Total receipts
₹3,45,314 Cr
Revenue receipts: ₹3,44,575 Cr
State’s own revenue share
74.67%
of total revenue receipts
Central share + grants
25.33%
Share in taxes + grants-in-aid
Own tax growth
+11.15%
Over 2025-26
2

The state’s revenue

Total revenue receipts: ₹3,44,575 Crore
₹2,29,579 Cr
State’s own tax revenue
66.6%
₹27,704 Cr
State’s own non-tax revenue
8.0%
₹62,531 Cr
Share in central taxes
18.1%
₹24,762 Cr
Grants-in-aid from Union Govt
7.2%
State’s own tax revenue breakdown
Commercial taxes
70.7%
State excise
13.9%
Stamps & registration
6.0%
Motor vehicles taxes
6.5%
Others
2.9%
3

The state’s expenditure

Total: ₹4,67,264 Cr · Revenue: ₹3,93,272 Cr · Capital: ₹59,562 Cr
Revenue expenditure — ₹3,93,272 Crore
₹1,56,108 Cr
Subsidies & grants
₹94,378 Cr
Salaries
₹78,677 Cr
Interest payments
₹45,323 Cr
Pension & retirement
₹18,785 Cr
Operation & maintenance
Capital expenditure for key sectors — ₹59,562 Crore total · ↑15.78% over RE 2025-26
₹18,809 Cr
Roads and bridges
₹16,254 Cr
Transport & energy
₹7,218 Cr
Urban development
₹6,093 Cr
Water supply schemes
₹5,076 Cr
Water bodies
₹3,466 Cr
Education & health
4

Fiscal and revenue deficits

Six-year trend and GSDP ratios
Peak revenue deficit
₹69,219 Cr
RE 2025-26
Projected 2026-27
₹48,696 Cr
IBE — before new pledges
Fiscal deficit % GSDP (IBE)
3.00%
Down from 3.48% in RE 2025-26
Fiscal deficit — absolute (₹ Crore)
Bars show actual/estimated deficit; dashed line = 3% FRBM ceiling based on GSDP
Fiscal deficit Projected (RE / IBE) 3% FRBM target
* 2024-25 includes transfer of ₹350 Cr to Contingency Fund · IBE = Interim Budget Estimate · RE = Revised Estimate
Deficits as % of GSDP
Both fiscal and revenue deficits projected to improve in IBE 2026-27
Fiscal deficit % GSDP Revenue deficit % GSDP
Revenue deficit as % of GSDP fell from a peak of 1.94% (RE 2025-26) to a projected 1.20% in IBE 2026-27
Revenue deficit trend (₹ Crore)
Sharp widening in 2025-26 reflects expanded welfare commitments
Manifesto commitments such as doubling the Kalaignar women’s scheme to ₹2,000/month could push the IBE 2026-27 figure significantly higher
5

How one rupee is mobilised and spent

Percentage breakdown of every rupee in the budget
Mobilised
State’s own tax revenue
44.6%
Public debt
33.0%
Share in central taxes
12.1%
State’s own non-tax
5.4%
Grants-in-aid from Union
4.8%
Recovery of loans & capital
0.1%
Spent
Subsidies and grants
30.1%
Salaries
18.2%
Interest payments
15.1%
Capital expenditure
11.5%
Repayment of debt
10.0%
Pension & retirement
8.7%
Operation & maintenance
3.6%
Loan disbursals
2.8%
6

Major sectoral allocations

Includes revenue expenditure, capital expenditure and disbursals of loans
Sector-wise allocation (₹ Crore)
Top 13 sectors by total allocation
01
Education
₹57,039 Cr
02
Urban development
₹35,773 Cr
03
Rural development
₹28,687 Cr
04
Health
₹22,090 Cr
05
Highways
₹21,132 Cr
06
Energy
₹18,091 Cr
07
Food and co-operation
₹17,068 Cr
08
Police
₹13,583 Cr
09
Transport
₹13,061 Cr
10
Water resources
₹10,076 Cr
11
Social welfare
₹8,633 Cr
12
Industries and MSME
₹6,224 Cr
13
Adi-Dravidar & tribal welfare
₹3,934 Cr
7

Allocations for major on-going schemes

Key welfare and development programmes
Women welfare
Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam
₹14,412 Cr
Monthly assistance to women heads of families
Food security
Subsidies & grants for Public Distribution System
₹14,000 Cr
Social security
Social security pensions
₹5,463 Cr
Old age, widow pensions etc.
Urban infrastructure
Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase II
₹5,467 Cr
Child nutrition
Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Nutritious Meal Scheme
₹2,834 Cr
National health
National Health Mission
₹2,846 Cr
Education
Providing laptops to college students
₹2,000 Cr
For 10 lakh college students
Roads
Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme
₹9,359 Cr
Power
Assistance to power utilities
₹22,457 Cr
Agriculture & domestic subsidies
Transport
Assistance to transport undertakings
₹10,108 Cr
Free bus passes, subsidies, VGF
Child development
Integrated Child Development Services Scheme
₹3,693 Cr
Housing
Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam
₹1,500 Cr
8

Budget at a glance

All figures in ₹ Crore
Classification 2024-25 (Accounts) RE 2025-26 IBE 2026-27
Total revenue receipts 2,82,829 3,09,698 3,44,575
Total revenue expenditure 3,28,669 3,78,917 3,93,272
Revenue deficit 45,840 69,219 48,696
Capital expenditure 47,108 51,443 59,562
Net loans & advances 8,439* 3,360 13,708
Fiscal deficit (% of GSDP) 3.25%* 3.48% 3.00%
Outstanding debt (% of GSDP) 26.39% 26.43% 26.12%
Gross State Domestic Product 31,15,998 35,67,818 40,67,312
* Includes transfer of ₹350 Cr to Contingency Fund · ** Excluding CMRL Senior Term Debt
Source: Finance Department, Government of Tamil Nadu · financedept.tn.gov.in
Citizen’s Guide · Interim Budget 2026-2027