Assembly election results: Sonia Gandhi says poll wins Congress’ victory over BJP’s negative politics

By: | Published: December 12, 2018 1:13 PM

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday described the party's good showing in the assembly poll in three Hindi heartland states as a victory over the BJP's "negative politics".

Sonia Gandhi's reaction came after the Congress ousted BJP governments in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday described the party’s good showing in the assembly poll in three Hindi heartland states as a victory over the BJP’s “negative politics”. Gandhi’s reaction came after the Congress ousted BJP governments in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

READ | Congress wrests Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan from BJP, Madhya Pradesh evenly poised

Expressing happiness over the polls outcome, the UPA chairperson said it was a “Congress victory over the BJP’s negative politics”. A resurgent Congress Tuesday made significant gains in the Assembly elections, dealing a body blow to the BJP in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, while emerging as the single largest party in Madhya Pradesh.

Assembly elections Chhattisgarh Elections Madhya Pradesh Elections Rajasthan Elections
